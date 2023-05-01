Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

