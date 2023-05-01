Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

PDM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 1,261,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,482. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $797.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

