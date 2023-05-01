PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 91,953 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $61.31.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.