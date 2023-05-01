PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 528,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 234,356 shares.The stock last traded at $91.30 and had previously closed at $95.11.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

