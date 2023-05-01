Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,493,716.64 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Pinterest stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 19,435,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,127,871. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $217,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
