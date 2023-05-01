Piper Sandler Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $25.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LOB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

