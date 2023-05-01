Piper Sandler Cuts Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $28.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

