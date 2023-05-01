Piper Sandler Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $75.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 525,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

