Piper Sandler Lowers Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target to $16.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALRS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,532 shares of company stock worth $114,379. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

