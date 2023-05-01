Piper Sandler Trims Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Target Price to $31.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $905.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after acquiring an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.