Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $63.42 million and $96,058.35 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033798 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,175,434 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.