Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $64.50 million and $102,284.77 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00130337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,173,022 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

