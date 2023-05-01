Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.25

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.25, but opened at $24.00. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1,710,567 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 24.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,295 shares of company stock worth $2,733,830. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

