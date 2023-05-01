Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Polaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Insider Activity at Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PII opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.