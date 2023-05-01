Pollux Coin (POX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472,923.95

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.03 million and approximately $472,923.95 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.13481462 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $435,376.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

