Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

