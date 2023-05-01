PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103.98

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $295,211.77 and $103.98 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00307767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,243,912 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

