Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:PTBS opened at $16.75 on Monday. Potomac Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.03.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

