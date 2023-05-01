Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.91

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 85672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

