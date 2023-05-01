ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.42

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 26333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

