PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Michael Ditullio Sells 2,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Ditullio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00.

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

PTC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 667,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,732. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65.

Institutional Trading of PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.