PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at VNET Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.62. 667,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65. PTC has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $2,511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,301,925.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $2,511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,301,925.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,579 shares of company stock valued at $61,327,864. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $113,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

