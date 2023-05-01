PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 162975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,002 shares of company stock worth $6,903,168 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,419,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

