PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.40

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 173863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,739 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.