Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

