Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

