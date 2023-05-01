Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE NX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

