QV Equities Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
In related news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 122,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$114,246.73 ($76,675.66). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 197,828 shares of company stock valued at $183,677. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
