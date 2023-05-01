Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.45 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027822 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000814 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

