Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPEU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,681. The stock has a market cap of $420.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

