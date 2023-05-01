Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $671.75. 37,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,907. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

