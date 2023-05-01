Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 905 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 157,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $167.23.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

