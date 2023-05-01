Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.82. 668,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

