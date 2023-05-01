Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,208. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

