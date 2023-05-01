Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.6% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. 78,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

