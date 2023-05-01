Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 497,452 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

