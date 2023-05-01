Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,231 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,998. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

