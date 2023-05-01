Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock remained flat at $184.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $171.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

