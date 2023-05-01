Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $29.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

