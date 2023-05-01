Raydium Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Raydium has a total market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.



About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,433,249 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

