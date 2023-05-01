Raymond James Boosts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $31.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Stories

