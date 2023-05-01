Raymond James Cuts ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target to C$0.20

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor to C$0.14 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.