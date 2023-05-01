Raymond James Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $270.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $231.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.