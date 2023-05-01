Raymond James Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $40.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

