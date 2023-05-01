Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares now has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00. Real Matters traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.52. Approximately 119,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 137,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$406.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

