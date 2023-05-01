Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 8,400 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,528.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

