ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $5,438.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00308798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003544 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

