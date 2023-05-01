Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 143,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 113,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

