Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.