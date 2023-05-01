Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $224,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $364.24 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.02.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

